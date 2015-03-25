Security up at NY Jewish sites after France attack

The New York Police Department has stepped up security at synagogues and other sites around the city following a deadly attack on a Jewish school in France.

NYPD spokesman Paul Browne said Monday that there are no specific threats in New York, which has the largest Jewish population outside Israel. But he says as a precaution the police department has increased patrols in Jewish neighborhoods and other locations.

The locations include the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan, the Israeli Mission to the United Nations in midtown and the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side.

An armed man on a motorbike attacked a school in Toulouse on Monday. A rabbi, his two young sons and a schoolgirl were shot dead.