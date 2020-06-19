Security guard, 18, fatally shot by LA cops after producing gun and fleeing in panic

An 18-year-old security guard at an autobody shop was shot dead by Los Angeles County Sheriff Department deputies Thursday night, according to local reports.

The teen, who was identified as Andres Guardado, was working at the Freeway auto body shop as a private security guard, CBSLA reported.

“We had a security guard that was out front because we had just had certain issues with people tagging and stuff like that,” shop owner Andrew Heney told CBSLA. “And then the police came up, and they pulled their guns on him and he ran because he was scared, and they shot and killed him. He’s got a clean background and everything. There’s no reason.”

Deputies were patrolling the area and said they saw a man flash a gun before running away.

Police chased him before Guardado was shot in the upper torso. He died on the scene. A handgun was also uncovered.

“Deputies observed the individual, at which point he observed the deputies,” an LASD spokesperson said Thursday night.

“The individual then produced a handgun, and then began running southbound away from the deputies through businesses nearby. Deputies engaged in a short foot pursuit between the two businesses, at some point the deputies contacted the suspect and that’s when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Family members and friends attempted to confront deputies at the scene.

The shooting is the second involving LASD deputies in two days. Terron Jammal Boone, the half-brother of Robert Fuller –­ a black man found hanging in a California park last week –­ was shot to death during a traffic stop after the suspect allegedly opened fire on police.