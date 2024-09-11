Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Remembering 9/11

Secret Service accidentally includes 9/11 terrorists in social media post honoring terror attack victims

A post on X accidentally included the hijackers but was deleted and fixed before being posted again online

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Frank Siller marks 23 years since Sept 11 attacks: ‘Goodness will always triumph’ Video

Frank Siller marks 23 years since Sept 11 attacks: ‘Goodness will always triumph’

Tunnel to Towers founder Frank Siller honors the legacy of his brother, FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, and shares a patriotic message with ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Pete Hegseth to mark the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday paid tribute to those who died during the Sept. 11 attacks but accidentally included the 19 hijackers in a now-deleted social media post. 

CHARLIE DANIELS ‘WOULD BE PROUD’ AS NONPROFIT MARKS 10 YEARS OF HELPING AMERICA'S VETERANS

World Trade Center on fire on Sept. 11, 2001.

Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Center after they were hit by two hijacked airliners in a terrorist attack September 11, 2001 in New York City.  (Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

"The flag hanging in our headquarters is a solemn reminder of 9/11 and our mission’s purpose. A testament to freedom and sacrifice, it honors all 2,996 lives lost, including our own Master Special Officer Craig T. Miller & Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Friend," the organization wrote in a post on X.

The Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people in the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when the hijackers took over four commercial planes. 

The 19 hijackers appeared to be included in the figure first posted by the Secret Service. 

HOW TO TALK TO CHILDREN ABOUT 9/11 AND THE TRAGIC EVENTS THAT UNFOLDED

9/11 museum in New York

American flags at the 9/11 memorial. The U.S. Secret Service accidentally honored the 19 hijackers in a now-deleted social media post.  (Rochlin/Getty Images)

The post was deleted and another with the correct number, 2,977, was posted online. 

"This is a correction of an earlier version of this post. In the original post, we erroneously included the total number of deceased from the Sept 11 attacks, which included the hijackers. Our intent was to only honor the victims of that tragic day and we deeply apologize for the error," the Secret Service posted.

In August, the Biden administration backtracked on a controversial plea deal for the terrorists behind the attack following public outrage. 

Americans across the country hold remembrances for the 9/11 attacks Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, as well as Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi all await trial in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.