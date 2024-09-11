Secret Service accidentally includes 9/11 terrorists in social media post honoring terror attack victims

The U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday paid tribute to those who died during the Sept. 11 attacks but accidentally included the 19 hijackers in a now-deleted social media post.

"The flag hanging in our headquarters is a solemn reminder of 9/11 and our mission’s purpose. A testament to freedom and sacrifice, it honors all 2,996 lives lost, including our own Master Special Officer Craig T. Miller & Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Friend," the organization wrote in a post on X.

The Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people in the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when the hijackers took over four commercial planes.

The 19 hijackers appeared to be included in the figure first posted by the Secret Service.

The post was deleted and another with the correct number, 2,977, was posted online.

"This is a correction of an earlier version of this post. In the original post, we erroneously included the total number of deceased from the Sept 11 attacks, which included the hijackers. Our intent was to only honor the victims of that tragic day and we deeply apologize for the error," the Secret Service posted.

In August, the Biden administration backtracked on a controversial plea deal for the terrorists behind the attack following public outrage.

Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, as well as Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi all await trial in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.