Crime
Published

Second suspect in death of Philadelphia sanitation worker killed while on job captured

Ikeem Johnson, 35, was shot multiple times while on the job on Nov. 18, 2022

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A second man wanted in the death of a Philadelphia sanitation worker who was gunned down while on duty last year was captured Tuesday by U.S. Marshals.

Nushar J. Scott, 40, and Rasheem Trusty, 30, who was apprehended Tuesday, are accused of killing the 35-year-old worker, Ikeem Johnson, in November, when he was fatally shot

Philadelphia murder suspect

Rasheem Trusty, 30, a second suspect in the death of a Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on the job in November, has been captured, authorities said Tuesday.  (U.S. Marshals Service)

Johnson was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been employed as a sanitation worker for five years. 

Trusty was taken into custody in the 6900 block of Frankford Avenue, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Scott was arrested in January.

At the time of the killing, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the shooting was not a random attack.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.