Seattle
Published

Seattle-Tacoma airport officials: 'Vehicle accident' sends three people to hospital

Seattle-Tacoma airport officials said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Three people were sent to area hospitals after a car crash at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Twitter account confirmed the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the airport, the upper departures drive has been temporarily closed.

Planes at the Seattle airport

A worker next to an American Airlines plane during a snow storm at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in Seattle, Washington. Three people were injured in a car crash at the airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Port of Seattle Police Department and Fire Department are responding to the incident.

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.