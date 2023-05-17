Seattle-Tacoma airport officials: 'Vehicle accident' sends three people to hospital
Seattle-Tacoma airport officials said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon
Three people were sent to area hospitals after a car crash at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday.
The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Twitter account confirmed the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the airport, the upper departures drive has been temporarily closed.
The Port of Seattle Police Department and Fire Department are responding to the incident.
This is a developing story.