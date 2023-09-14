Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Seattle SWAT team rescues hostage women from naked man in raid caught on bodycam video

Seattle police charged 49-year-old suspect with unlawful imprisonment

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Suspect asks Seattle cops to shoot him after SWAT team takedown frees hostage women from naked man Video

Suspect asks Seattle cops to shoot him after SWAT team takedown frees hostage women from naked man

Seattle police rescued two women who were being held against their will by a knife-wielding, naked barricade suspect, according to authorities.

Fast-paced police bodycam video shows a Seattle police SWAT team battering down a barricaded door and arresting a knife-wielding, naked man who was accused of holding two women hostage in Queen Anne.

Hostage negotiators attempted to reason with the suspect – who allegedly made threats to harm both victims.

After two hours, the negotiations broke down, police said.

"This prompted SWAT to launch," police explained.

LONG ISLAND COP TAKES DOWN GUNSLINGING SUSPECT WITH FENDER SIDE SWIPE ON VIDEO

Tactical officers with guns and battering ram outside hostage room

A still image from a Seattle SWAT team raid to free two female hostages shows tactical officers preparing to breach the door. (Seattle Police Department)

Tactical officers smashed through a window and knocked down a door and tackled the suspect before he could hurt either hostage.

After they tackled him, he repeatedly said, "Shoot me . . . shoot me right now," the newly released footage shows.

WATCH: Suspect asks Seattle cops to shoot him after SWAT team takedown frees hostage women from naked man

Suspect asks Seattle cops to shoot him after SWAT team takedown frees hostage women from naked man Video

"No one's gonna shoot you," an officer replies, as they place him in handcuffs. "You're doing fine buddy, just calm down."

CALIFORNIA MAN CAUGHT ‘SNIFFING’ WOMEN AT BARNES & NOBLE FREE DESPITE RAP SHEET OF CHILD PEEPING, 40 ARRESTS

Afterward, officers attempted to reassure the victims – who appeared exhausted after the ordeal and thanked police for their help. Neither of the women suffered any injuries, according to authorities.

The July video appears to have been recorded inside a commercial or government office building.

tactical officers handcuffing the suspect.

A still image form when a Seattle SWAT team rushed into a barricade situation to free two female hostages shows tactical officers handcuffing the suspect. (Seattle Police Department)

Police didn't specify exactly where the incident happened, but said it took place on 15th Avenue West in Queen Anne, where the city's Downtown Emergency Service Center has a homeless shelter and office.

DANELO CAVALCANTE MANHUNT: HOW BORDER AGENTS FINALLY CAPTURED ESCAPED KILLER ALIVE AFTER 14-DAY JAILBREAK

Seattle SWAT vehicle outside hostage negotiation

The Seattle Police Department SWAT vehicle that responded to the barricade situation on the 2200 block of 15th Avenue West in Queen Anne on July 18. After hostage negotiations collapsed, police rushed inside and freed two women from a room where they encountered a naked man and a knife. (Seattle Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unnamed 49-year-old suspect was taken to the King County Jail on unlawful imprisonment charges.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports