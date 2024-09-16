Seattle moviegoers flee after man with gun threatens to 'shoot everyone'

A man in Seattle was arrested Friday after assaulting two moviegoers with a gun inside a theater and sending panicked patrons running when he threatened to "shoot everyone," authorities said.

The theater evacuation happened just before 10 p.m. Friday at Regal Thornton Place when the 30-year-old suspect became angry when a moviegoer walked past his row of seats twice, FOX13 Seattle reported, citing the Seattle Police Department.

After the moviegoer passed a second time, the suspect yelled he had a handgun, pulled out the firearm and beat one of the victims with it, police said.

As other patrons attempted to wrestle the handgun away from the suspect, police said the magazine ejected, causing moviegoers to flee from the theater in a panic.

The suspect then yelled "I've got a gun," "I’ll shoot you" and "I'll shoot everyone," police said.

Police responded and arrested the "uncooperative, argumentative suspect," according to a police report.

Two victims of the assault approached officers for help at the theater. A 40-year-old male suffered a partially lacerated ear, and a 42-year-old woman suffered a head laceration. Both were treated at the scene before medics transported them to a Seattle area hospital.

The 30-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for assault in the first degree, felony harassment and unlawful imprisonment, FOX13 reported.