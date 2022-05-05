Seattle burglar accidentally shoots himself in head while trying to escape the scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Seattle man was hospitalized and later arrested after accidentally shooting himself in the head as he tried to leave the scene following a break-in.

Police received word from a Seattle homeowner, who says he heard noises coming from his garage early Wednesday morning.

The victim went to his garage and found a masked suspect, who ran after being spotted. The victim grabbed a broom and chased the suspect to his van in a nearby parking lot.

When the suspect got into his vehicle, he raised his gun and warned the victim to get back. Seattle police report that the victim turned away from the suspect and later heard gunshots as the suspect's vehicle sped away. The victim immediately went home and called the police to report the burglary. When authorities arrived, he described the clothes that the suspect was wearing.

Authorities later went to the hospital after receiving a dispatch call about a man showing up to First Hill hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police spoke with the suspect, who's clothes matched the description they received from the Seattle homeowner.

Police report that the suspect not only shot himself in the head while escaping in the van, which was stolen, but is also a convicted felon and legally forbidden to carry firearms.

The suspect is recovering from the gunshot wound. He currently faces a number of charges, including burglary, felony harassment, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to be taken to King County Jail.