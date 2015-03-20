Search to resume for missing boater on New York's Lake George

Authorities are set to resume the search for a 59-year-old upstate New York man who disappeared on Lake George when the boat he was in capsized in stiff winds.

Warren County Sheriff Bud York tells The Post-Star of Glens Falls that William Scott, of Westerlo, was fishing with two friends Tuesday morning along the north end of the lake when the downriggers line snagged something.

Scott jumped into the lake with a life jacket and the boat eventually capsized, sending 70-year-old Thomas Greene and 75-year-old George Boss into the water. They managed to grab the boat and communicated with Scott for about 10 minutes until strong winds and current caused him to drift out of sight.

A bystander found Greene and Boss clutching the boat and radioed for help.