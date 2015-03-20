Search resumes for person who jumped into river from bridge in SW Arkansas to avoid truck

Arkansas authorities have resumed searching for a person who jumped from an Interstate 30 bridge into the Little Red River.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens says searchers in boats with sonar resumed the search in southwest Arkansas on Sunday morning. The missing person's name has not been released.

Arkansas State Police say three people were outside their vehicles after an accident early Saturday morning on the icy bridge near Fulton when a commercial truck jackknifed and slid toward them. Two people leapt over the guardrail and into the water. The temperature outside at the time was 29 degrees.

One person was recovered almost immediately.

Temperatures were in the upper 30s Sunday with the National Weather Service reporting fog and mist.