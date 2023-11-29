Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans

Search called off for 4 crewmen missing in Mississippi River

The crew men have been missing since Monday at around 11 pm

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A search along the Mississippi River for four crew members missing from a Bangladeshi bulk carrier vessel since Monday has been called off with the men still unaccounted for, according to the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

The USCG had been searching the river around Belle Chasse in Louisiana for the missing crew members after they failed to arrive at their vessel at 11 p.m. on Monday for muster.

A USCG helicopter and small boat had been leading the search, with multiple local and state agencies also involved, the agency said. 

a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter in flight

A U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter. A similar type of helicopter was used in the search for four missing crew men in Louisiana on Tuesday. The crew have been missing from a Bangladeshi bulk carrier vessel since Monday. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The Coast Guard called off the search late Tuesday having searched around 495 square miles over 12 hours and not come across the missing men. The area searched stretched from Luling, south as far as an area just north of Port Sulphur.

"At this time, the Coast Guard has suspended it search operations, pending any new information," USCG Heartland posted on X late Tuesday. "The incident is currently under investigation."

The missing men are crew members of the Meghna Adventure, a commercial bulk carrier with a Bangladesh flag. 

A home in Belle Chasse in Louisiana with two ships in the background

The USCG had been searching the river around Belle Chasse in Louisiana for the missing crew members after they failed to arrive at their vessel at 11 p.m. on Monday for muster. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The men are described as being of Bangladeshi nationality, ages 25, 29, 30 and 47. All the men are described as having dark hair and brown skin. The USCG has not disclosed the crew members' names.

The USCG had been notified of four people in the water on Monday at around 11 p.m., which led to the search operation.

A Google Map image of an area being searched near Belle Chasse for four missing crew members.

The Coast Guard had been searching the river around Belle Chasse in Louisiana for the missing crew members after they failed to arrive at their vessel at 11 p.m. on Monday for muster. (Google Maps)

"The decision to suspend a search is one that is taken with great care," a USCG spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

"The Coast Guard suspended active search efforts after the probable search area was saturated with multiple assets and resources. The search efforts also included multiple agencies conducting shoreline searches as well, however, we were unable to locate the missing individuals."

Belle Chasse is on the west bank of the Mississippi River. Bangladesh is a country South Asia.

