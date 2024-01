Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the case of convicted killer Scott Peterson, according to media reports.

The group is seeking evidence from the original trial in which Peterson was found guilty of killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, who disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002, and their unborn son, Conner, ABC News reported.

Her body was found in San Francisco Bay in April 2003. Fox News Digital has reached out to the LA Innocence Project.

Peterson, 51, is serving a life sentence in a California prison for the slayings.

The California Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s previously imposed death sentence in 2020 after news that prospective jury candidates were improperly dismissed came to light, but the court maintained his conviction.

