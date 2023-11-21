Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS

Scary crash video shows harness racers, horses catapulted into air

Only one driver escaped without serious injury

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Wild crash at Yonkers Raceway results in 4 injuries Video

Wild crash at Yonkers Raceway results in 4 injuries

A Friday night crash at the popular Yonkers Raceway saw four drivers being thrown from their carts and injured, causing the last race of the night to be canceled. (Credit: Yonkers Raceway Media)

Harness racing was halted at MGM Yonkers Raceway in New York after a collision caused injuries to four riders.

A no contest was declared and the rest of the races for the evening were canceled last week after a wild crash between multiple horses.

Video of the incident shows riders being thrown from their carts, flung up in the air, and even run over by carts of passing horses.

Driver flying out of horse cart

Drivers were caught on video being flung from their carts during a crash at Yonkers Raceway. (Yonkers Raceway Media)

"We can confirm an accident took place during the eighth race at Yonkers Raceway on Friday, November 17, 2023, in which the leading horse in the race stumbled and fell, causing a collision with the trailing horses and drivers in the race," an Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts spokesperson said of the incident, according to a report from Patch. "Equine athletes were examined and determined unharmed; however, four drivers sustained varying degrees of injuries and are expected to recover. The safety of our horses and drivers is always our top priority, and we are grateful to all racing officials and team members, first responders, and the racing community at-large for their continued support of these athletes."

Yonkers Raceway crash

Four drivers were injured in the crash at Yonkers Raceway. (Yonkers Raceway Media)

One of the drivers, Jim Marohn Jr., broke his forearms and a thumb in the accident. Another driver, Bob di Nozzi, sustained broken ribs. 

Tyler Buter, another driver, is scheduled "to undergo back surgery on Monday as a result of the source of his back pain being identified as multiple fractures at T-12 [of] the thoracic spine which are said to make the site unstable. Hopefully, the surgery will stabilize the site," according to Standardbred Canada.

Video of race crash

Video of the incident shows riders being thrown from their carts, flung up in the air, and even run over by carts of passing horses. (Yonkers Raceway Media)

The fourth driver, Matt Kakaley, did not suffer any serious injuries.

After canceling the rest of the scheduled races that night, the track reopened again the following Monday.

MGM Yonkers Raceway did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.