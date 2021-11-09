Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Santa Monica shopper stabbed after fight erupts over face mask

The unruly man allegedly assaulted a staffer and a security guard before he was wounded

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An unruly shopper who refused to don a face mask Monday at a Santa Monica grocery store was stabbed by a security guard, according to media reports.

The confrontation allegedly began after the rowdy customer assaulted a staffer who told him he had to put on a face mask at Vons supermarket at 710 Broadway, according to CBS Los Angeles.

CNN GUEST SUGGESTS IT MAY. NOT BE ‘SAFE’ FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN TO STOP MASKING FOR TWO YEARS 

The guard intervened and tried to escort the disheveled man from the store. 

Shopper stabbed after refusing to wear face mask at Santa Monica grocery store.

Shopper stabbed after refusing to wear face mask at Santa Monica grocery store.

But the shopper allegedly attacked the guard who pulled out a pocket knife and jabbed him with it several times, witnesses told police.

"That guy was bleeding profusely, where he’d (the guard) gotten him," witness Andre Berryman told the news outlet. "So that was pretty much what happened. It was all behind him not wearing a mask."

The guard called 911 at around 10:35 p.m. to report the altercation, FOX13 reported.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The customer was rushed to the hospital with several stab wounds and underwent surgery, police told CBS Los Angeles.

He refused to give investigators his name.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money