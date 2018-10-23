Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Supreme Court
Published
Last Update 12 mins ago

Sandra Day O'Connor, former Supreme Court Justice, says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'

Katherine Lam
By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Sandra Day O'Connor served as a visiting federal appeals court judge, spoke on issues she cared about and founded her own education organization. But the 88-year-old is now fully retired.

Sandra Day O'Connor served as a visiting federal appeals court judge, spoke on issues she cared about and founded her own education organization. But the 88-year-old is now fully retired.

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor announced Tuesday she has the "beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer's."

O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, said her doctors had diagnosed her “some time ago” and has been forced to retire from public life.

“Since many people have asked about my current status and activities, I want to be open about these changes, and while I am still able, share some personal thoughts,” O’Connor wrote in a letter released Tuesday.

The 88-year-old said she will be living in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by her friends and family.

O'Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and took her seat on the court in 1981. She announced her retirement in 2005.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam