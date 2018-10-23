Sandra Day O'Connor, former Supreme Court Justice, says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor announced Tuesday she has the "beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer's."

O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, said her doctors had diagnosed her “some time ago” and has been forced to retire from public life.

“Since many people have asked about my current status and activities, I want to be open about these changes, and while I am still able, share some personal thoughts,” O’Connor wrote in a letter released Tuesday.

The 88-year-old said she will be living in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by her friends and family.

O'Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and took her seat on the court in 1981. She announced her retirement in 2005.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.