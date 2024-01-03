Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco

San Francisco suspect robs Bank of America by driving SUV through window: 'Criminals are emboldened'

One San Francisco resident said that there is a culture and an attitude that it's 'okay to commit crimes'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
San Francisco, California residents talked about rising crime after a SUV rammed into a Bank of America branch on Wednesday morning. (KTVU)

A Bank of America branch was destroyed in San Francisco after an alleged thief drove his vehicle through the glass doors and stole money from the ATM.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, authorities are investigating the crime at the local branch where suspects rammed the building with an SUV to gain access, leaving behind a trail of broken glass.

Police did not specify how much money had been taken from the bank, but said that the thieves were allegedly after the ATM in the bank's lobby.

By Wednesday afternoon, the bank's storefront was open and customers were shocked to see the boarded-up door and broken glass.

Police tape around the Bank of America branch

The San Francisco Police Department said that the suspects used their SUV to ram into a Bank of America branch on Wednesday, Jan. 3. (KTVU)

"To be honest, I actually thought it was potentially water damage. It’s just a pretty sleepy part of San Francisco, so yeah, kind of shocking," Becca Maglathlin, who lives in the neighborhood, told KTVU.

Board used to cover doorway following robbery

Shards of shattered glass were scattered after a SUV rammed into a Bank of America in San Francisco's Outer Richmond District on Wednesday morning. (KTVU)

Others were less surprised, saying that rampant crime is part of San Francisco's culture.

"There is a culture and an attitude that it’s okay to commit crimes. Criminals are emboldened," Marjan Philhour told the local station. 

"So what do we need to do? We need to give our police officers the tools they need to do their jobs. Right now that means technology. It means automated license plate readers, it means drones," Philhour said.

Bank of America destroyed storefront

Authorities are looking for the suspects who rammed their SUV into the Bank of America branch in San Francisco, California. (KTVU)

Despite the continued rising crime in San Francisco, some residents say that they still love living there.

"It does make me want to figure out how we can help, but it definitely doesn’t change my mind," said Maglathlin.

Police confirmed there have been no arrests in connection with the incident and that this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

Bank of America corporate did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

