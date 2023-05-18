Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco
Published

San Francisco 'serial stalker' who targeted women is convicted, DA says

Bill Gene Hobbs was convicted on charges of sexually battery, false imprisonment, battery and assault

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A serial stalker accused of groping women in San Francisco last year was convicted of multiple crimes, authorities said Wednesday. 

Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, would approach victims and make unwanted advances, prosecutors said. He would touch them and then flee, authorities said. 

A jury convicted him on charges of false imprisonment, sexual battery, battery and assault.

File photo of a San Francisco police car

A San Francisco Police Department patrol car. A serial stalker who assaulted women in San Francisco has been convicted of multiple charges, prosecutors said. (Flight Risk for Fox News Digital)

"The jury’s verdict delivers justice for all of the women that were victimized by Mr. Hobbs," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "He will now face consequences for his unacceptable behavior, and brazen harassment of women throughout San Francisco."

Hobbs was arrested by U.S. Park Police and San Francisco police on Oct. 14, 2022. He was connected to several assaults in the city that began around September 2022.

Hobbs faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced on June 8. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.