San Francisco police search for missing woman who failed to board cruise ship

San Francisco police are looking for a missing woman who failed to board a cruise ship in the city this week.

Alaina Marie Adams was reported missing Monday to the San Francisco Police Department.

Adams, 33, who was from outside California, was supposed to board the ship on Pier 27, police said.

Her last location is unknown, police said.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Adams was described as White, 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos behind both ears and a tattoo on her right foot.

Anyone who sees or locates Adams should call 911 and report her current whereabouts and physical description, police said.