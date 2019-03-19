San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to pay $13.1 million to a man found to have been framed by city police in a murder case.

Jamal Trulove, an aspiring actor and hip-hop artist, spent more than eight years behind bars after being sentenced to life in prison in 2010 in connection with the 2007 slaying of a friend and neighbor of his at a city housing project.

Trulove was kept in prisons hundreds of miles away from his family and was also stabbed, Alex Reisman, one of his lawyers, told the Associated Press.

“He endured a lot,” Reisman said.

The conviction was overturned in 2014 and Trulove was acquitted in a 2015 retrial.

Then a federal jury determined last year that two homicide detectives fabricated evidence, coerced a key eyewitness and withheld vital information that may have exonerated Trulove.

After Trulove filed a civil rights lawsuit against four police officers and the city, a federal jury awarded him $14.5 million. The city sought to appeal that award, but dropped its appeal after reaching this week’s deal on the lower payout.

The jury found that detectives showed an eyewitness only a photo of Trulove, and no one else, in a bid to identify a suspect, and evidence revealed that two homicide detectives were aware of another possible suspect but did not investigate that lead.

The four officers named in the civil lawsuit have retired without facing discipline in connection with the case, Reisman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.