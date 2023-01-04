Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

San Francisco braces for potentially life-threatening bomb cyclone that could bring flooding, winds, mudslides

The atmospheric river was expected to to be 'brutal' for California residents

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
California is bracing for a life-threatening Pineapple Express storm on Wednesday that is expected to bring whipping winds, flooding, power outages and heavy rainfall into Thursday.

The atmospheric river and bomb cyclone targeting the region could become one of the more impactful storms to strike the state in years, according to FOX Weather, with some evacuation orders issued already.

"This could be historic," Fox News' senior meteorologist Janice Dean said.

The National Weather Service office in the Bay Area warned that while rainfall would be light throughout the morning, residents should not let their guard down, as thunderstorms and strong winds were expected later in the day during a "brutal system."

The significant atmospheric river's impact on California on Wednesday night

The significant atmospheric river's impact on California on Wednesday night (Credit: Fox News)

High wind warnings were posted across the entire Bay Area and the Central Coast through 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, and the office advised Californians to prepare for downed trees and flooding along the Russian River near Guerneville on Thursday.

The NWS in Sacramento said walloping rain and mountain snow would develop Wednesday, becoming heavy overnight. 

"Heavy snow returns Wednesday – as a strong system moves through the area. Snowfall amounts up to 1-3 feet are possible. Expect chain controls, dangerous travel, strong winds and periods of whiteout conditions. Mountain travel is HIGHLY discouraged!" the office tweeted. 

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the U.S. West coast on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 6:36 p.m. EST. (NOAA via AP)

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the U.S. West coast on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 6:36 p.m. EST. (NOAA via AP) (NOAA via AP)

It also warned about impassable roadways due to flooding and rises on creeks, streams and rivers, telling people to stay alert and be especially cautious driving at night. 

A flash flood watch for possible debris flow was issued in several burn scars and a high wind warning was in effect for most of the interior of northern California. 

"Damaging wind gusts up to 45-60 mph are expected in the valley and foothills. Be prepared for widespread power outages, downed trees [and] very difficult driving conditions," the NWS said. 

Local gusts were alerted to be around 70 miles per hour for the coast and highest peaks.

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed that more than 12,800 customers were without power early Wednesday.

This comes just days after a record-breaking storm brought similar impacts to much of the Golden State. 

In this photo provided by Caltrans District 3, several large boulders lie in the street that fell onto Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

In this photo provided by Caltrans District 3, several large boulders lie in the street that fell onto Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. ((Caltrans District 3 via AP))

December was one of the wettest on record in many northern California locations, and Stockton and Modesto both had their wettest Decembers ever.

California officials assured that they were working to address concerns, with the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeting that the state operations center was at its highest emergency level and that the flood operations center was coordinating getting sandbags to locals. 

"We’re setting up shelters & are ready to deploy staff to hospitals [and] ambulance strike teams. Stay safe!" it said.

Three vehicles are submerged on Dillard Road west of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County in Wilton, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after heavy rains on New Year's Eve produced levee breaks.

Three vehicles are submerged on Dillard Road west of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County in Wilton, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after heavy rains on New Year's Eve produced levee breaks. ((Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP))

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a tweet that the rain on New Year's Eve had been "significantly higher than projected" and flooding killed one person in the region, washed away a section of a levee system and prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates in a county jail.

This image taken Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, and released by California Highway Patrol Truckee, vehicles stranded are stranded along Interstate 80 at the Nevada State line and Colfax, Calif.

This image taken Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, and released by California Highway Patrol Truckee, vehicles stranded are stranded along Interstate 80 at the Nevada State line and Colfax, Calif. ((California Highway Patrol Truckee via AP))

"To prepare, we will activate the citywide Emergency Operations Center, in order to clear storm drains, distribute sandbags, respond to service requests and ensure residents are prepared," she said. 

Rainfall in downtown San Francisco hit 5.46 inches on New Year’s Eve, making it the second-wettest day on record, behind a November 1994 deluge, the National Weather Service said.

Nurse Katie Leonard, left, hands a cup of hot tea to Patsy Costello, 88, as she sits trapped in her vehicle for over an hour on Astrid Drive in Pleasant Hill, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. 

Nurse Katie Leonard, left, hands a cup of hot tea to Patsy Costello, 88, as she sits trapped in her vehicle for over an hour on Astrid Drive in Pleasant Hill, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.  ((Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP))

The rain was welcomed in drought-stricken California as the past three years have been the state’s driest on record. 

The atmospheric river in California's Bay Area

The atmospheric river in California's Bay Area (Credit: Fox News)

Most of the state’s major reservoirs were still well below their historical averages. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

