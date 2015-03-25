San Francisco International Airport terminal reopens after brief bomb scare

Officials at San Francisco International Airport have reopened a terminal where a suspicious package caused a partial shutdown.

Terminal One was open again by 1:30 p.m. Friday, two hours after a bag screener found the package as it went through an X-ray machine.

A bomb squad was called to the scene, and the boarding area for Delta Airlines flights was evacuated.

Airport spokesman Mike McCarron said passengers were temporarily redirected to other boarding areas then bussed to flights.

A Delta spokesman says six of its flights were delayed because of the brief lockdown.

KTVU-TV reports that one person was detained for questioning. San Francisco police did not immediately return calls.