©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

San Diego police sergeant shot in head during stolen vehicle investigation in supermarket parking lot

The California officer was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the suspect was also taken to the hospital

A San Diego police sergeant was shot and injured while investigating a possible stolen vehicle in a supermarket parking lot, authorities said.

Witnesses called 911 and reported a shootout between officers and another person in the parking lot at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Matthew Carpenter told KNSD-TV.

Lt. Adam Sharki of the sheriff's department told the station that the sergeant suffered a bullet wound to the head. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A suspect in the shooting also was taken to a hospital, San Diego police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.