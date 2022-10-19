Expand / Collapse search
California
San Diego police shoot and kill man who opened fire on them

A man opened fire on police at a San Diego taco shop before getting killed by the officers

Associated Press
Police shot and killed a man Tuesday who opened fire on officers at a taco shop in San Diego, authorities said.

A 911 call about a man with a gun inside Humberto's Taco Shop sent officers to the scene in the Southcrest neighborhood at about 5:30 p.m. but as they approached, a 33-year-old man came out of the shop and fired at officers, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said.

Two officers returned fire, hitting the man, who died at the scene, Steffen said. His name wasn't immediately released.

The man killed in the shooting is reported to be 33 years old, but his name has not yet been released. (Fox News)

It wasn't immediately clear how many shots were fired.

A handgun was seized. No officers were injured, Steffen said.