Sample questions from Vocational Aptitude Battery

Sample questions from the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery:

Dana receives $30 for her birthday and $15 for cleaning the garage. If she spends $16 on a CD, how much money does she have left?

A. $29

B. $27

C. $24

D. $12

Ephemeral most nearly means:

A. short-lived

B. mythical

C. dead

D. exceptional

Buddhism is a religion that must be viewed from many angles. Its original form, as preached by Gautama in India and developed in the early years succeeding and as embodied in the sacred literature of early Buddhism, isn't representative of the actual Buddhism of any land today.

According to this passage:

A. Most Buddhists live in India.

B. Buddhist teachings have changed over the years.

C. Buddhism draws its teachings from early Christianity.

D. Buddhist temples can be found in any land of the world.

If 2 plus x equals 4, what is the value of x?

A. 6

B. 2

C. 4

D. 1/2

Answers: 1) A, 2) A, 3) B, 4) B

Source: http://www.military.com