Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Salman Rushdie says part of him 'can't be bothered' to face person accused of trying to kill him

Rushdie said that he doesn't have a 'very high opinion' of the person who's accused of trying to kill him.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Salman Rushdie attack suspect makes court appearance Thursday Video

Salman Rushdie attack suspect makes court appearance Thursday

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest after author Salman Rushdie who was stabbed on stage at New York's Chautauqua Institution on 'America Reports.' 

Author Salman Rushdie said that part of him cannot be bothered to face the person who's accused of trying to kill him in August 2022.

Hadi Matar, 24, is accused of stabbing Rushdie several times during an August 12, 2022, speech in Chautauqua, New York, according to state police.

In an interview with the BBC this week, Rushdie responded to a question asking if he'd attend Matar's trial.

"I'm in two minds about it," Rushdie said. "There's one bit of me that actually wants to go and stand on the court and look at him and there's another bit of me that just can't be bothered."

ALLEGED SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACKER CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

"If he changes his plea to guilty then actually there's not a trial, there's just a sentencing, and it may well be that then my presence isn't required," he added.

Rushdie also said that he doesn't "have a very high opinion of [Matar]."

"And I think what is important to me now is that you're able to find life continuing. I'm more engaged with the business of, you know, getting on with it," Rushdie said.

Rushdie was in the hospital for six weeks before he was able to return home. The author was left with blindness in one eye, a damaged liver, and severed nerves in one arm, according to his agent.

NEW YORK POLICE IDENTIFY MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY STABBED SALMAN RUSHDIE

Salman Rusdhie stabbing suspect Hadi Matar in court wearing black and white jumpsuit

Hadi Matar listens during an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Aug. 18, 2022. The criminal case against Matar, the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie, involves so much potential evidence that prosecutors need more time to review it, the chief prosecutor said Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Hadi Matar stabbing suspect in court

Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Prosecutors on Wednesday asked the names of witnesses to Matar's alleged attack on Salman Rushdie be withheld.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Matar is charged with attempted second degree murder and second degree assault.

According to the report, Rushdie is in the process of writing a book about the near-death experience.

"There's this colossal elephant in the room and, until I deal with that, it is difficult to take seriously anything else," Rushdie said.

Rushdie has lived under the threat of a fatwa on his life issued by Iran in 1989 after he published a book called "The Satanic Verses" that was banned in the country and considered blasphemous by some Muslims.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen just as he about to give a lecture in western New York

A view of who appears to be author Salman Rushdie treated by emergency personnel after being stabbed on stage before his scheduled speech at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, U.S., August 12, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.  (Mary Newsom via REUTERS)

Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised a bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.