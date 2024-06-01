Rupert Murdoch marries Elena Zhukova at lush California vineyard

Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch tied the knot with Elena Zhukova at his private California vineyard on Saturday in a joyous ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Murdoch, 93, became engaged to Zhukova, a retired molecular biologist, in March of this year. The couple had been dating for several months before their engagement was announced.

The wedding was held at Moraga, Murdoch's Bel-Air, Calif., estate, Saturday afternoon. The property, which is filled with Mediterranean-inspired architecture, includes several vineyards. Murdoch bought the property in 2013.

The couple was surrounded by close family and friends, and official wedding photographs showed Zhukova in an elegant white dress clutching a bouquet of Lily of the Valley flowers, while Murdoch wore a dark suit and yellow tie.

In his illustrious, 70-year career, Murdoch built a $25 billion media empire across the United States, Europe and Australia. Last September, the media entrepreneur announced that he was transitioning from his roles as chairman of Fox Corporation and executive chairman of News Corp. His son, Lachlan, became chairman of both enterprises, while Murdoch became chairman emeritus.

"For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change," Murdoch's statement at the time read.

"I am truly proud of what we have achieved collectively through the decades, and I owe much to my colleagues, whose contributions to our success have sometimes been unseen outside the company but are deeply appreciated by me."