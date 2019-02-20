Philly running club chases down alleged computer thief: report

A running club in Philadelphia helped chase down an alleged thief near the University of Pennsylvania during their midday run last month.

The Annenberg Lunchtime Running Group saw a "very fast man" sprint by them. He was fast, "probably running a 7:15 pace," group member Kyle Cassidy told Runners World.

But they quickly realized the man, identified by police as Talib Adams, had allegedly stolen a phone and laptop, the report said.

“We all looked at each other and sprinted off after the first person,” Cassidy said. Other members in the running club gave chase.

The running group tracked the man down the streets of Philadelphia with their adept running skills.

The chase ended when the suspect ran into the path of responding University of Pennsylvania officers.

“We heard the first officer yell to the other officers, ‘It’s a running club,’” Cassidy said. “‘This guy tried to run from the running club.’”