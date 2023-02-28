Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Rowhouse fire in Baltimore leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

MD injured person jumped through window to escape Baltimore blaze

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were killed and a third person was hurt when a fire broke out in a Baltimore County rowhouse on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home on Kavanagh Road in Dundalk around 6:20 a.m., according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

POLICE WARN OF ALARMING CRIME TREND AT FUNERALS, CAR WASHES

Baltimore County firefighters investigate a fire in a row home on the 8500 block of Kavanagh Road in Dundalk, Md., where officials say two people died, Tuesday morning, on Feb. 28, 2023.

Baltimore County firefighters investigate a fire in a row home on the 8500 block of Kavanagh Road in Dundalk, Md., where officials say two people died, Tuesday morning, on Feb. 28, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A man who was inside the home when the fire started escaped through a window, officials said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The two adults who died in the fire have not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.