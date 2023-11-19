Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

Rotten apple: New York dubbed 'least free state' in country in new study

According to a new study, New York ranked dead last among the 50 states for 2022 policies impacting economic, social and personal freedoms.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
close
People can’t afford to live in New York: Rep. Mike Lawler Video

People can’t afford to live in New York: Rep. Mike Lawler

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., discusses the major issues that New York residents are concerned with on ‘Hannity.’

The "land of the brave and home of the free" applies to the majority of the United States except for the Empire State, which has been named the "least free state," according to a new study.

The report, conducted by the Cato Institute, showed that New York ranked last place among the 50 states for 2022 policies that impacted economic, social, and personal freedoms. 

New York ranked 50th for economic freedom and scored at or near the bottom for debt and state and local taxation, government consumption, land use and labor policy.

For comparison, Florida ranked second, topped by New Hampshire for most free state in America.

MAYOR ADAMS URGES RICH NEW YORKERS TO STEP UP AS CITY BUCKLES UNDER FINANCIAL COSTS OF MIGRANT CRISIS

New York City skyline at night

According to a new study, New York ranked as "least free state."  (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

Florida ranks high on the report year after year as the state does not impose an income tax on its residents. 

According to the report, wealthy residents in New York City pay among the highest combined state and local income taxes in the country.

$1B IN FAKE DESIGNER GOODS SEIZED IN LARGEST BUST IN US HISTORY

New York City

People stand in Central Park in front of buildings along Billionaires' Row as trees begin to turn color on October 29, 2023, in New York City.  (Getty Images)

New York has also been "the least free state" in every version of the index and every year covered by the report since 2000.

Producers of the report recommend that New York policymakers can improve the Empire State by slashing spending and taxes, paying down debt and abolishing rent control laws.

PRO-LIFE NUNS CELEBRATE WIN AGAINST NEW YORK PROBE: ‘GOVERNMENT NEVER SHOULD HAVE DONE THAT’

New York, New York (iStock)

Since 2000, New York has ranked dead last in "least free state," according to a study.  (iStock)

Hawaii and California also finished close to the bottom with New York, coming in 49th and 48th place respectively. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP