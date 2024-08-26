Rice University shooting: Small Houston school rocked by apparent murder-suicide on first day of fall semester

Rice University in Houston was rocked by an apparent murder-suicide on the first day of classes for the fall semester.

A female student was found dead in her dorm during a welfare check by university police. A man, who was not a student at the university, was also found dead in the room with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Fox News Digital confirmed.

In a letter to the Rice community, the school's Dean of Undergraduates Bridget Gorman identified the student as Andrea Rodriguez Avila.

Gorman said the man that was found dead with her "may have known Andrea."

"There was no sign of forced entry into her room," Gorman continued. "Please be assured that RUPD is working with Houston Police Department and that our campus is safe."

Gorman said the community was mourning "the loss of a wonderful person taken from us too soon."

The school shared rapid-fire updates on its X account as the incident unfolded.

"RUPD is investigating a potential homicide at Jones College. All students should stay in their rooms until further notice. Faculty and staff should shelter in place until further notice," the school wrote around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes later. The school said all classes and activities were canceled for the day.

Rice University has 11 separate residential colleges. The school's website describes the system as "spirited communities where students live, dine and interact with peers, faculty, staff and alumni."

Rice is a small school with about 8,500 students. Tuition is about $60,000 a year.