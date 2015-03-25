RI judge sides with ICE officer in detainee death

A federal judge in Rhode Island has sided with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer sued by the widow of a Chinese immigration detainee who died while in custody.

An order dismissing claims against ICE Operations Coordinator Lawrence Smith was filed Tuesday in Providence. Smith and others were sued after 34-year-old Hiu Lui (Hyoo Loo) "Jason" Ng (Eng) died of advanced liver cancer in 2008 while being held at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls.

The New York City computer engineer's death came about a week after he met with Smith in Hartford, Conn.

The decision means no more federal employees are named in the lawsuit, which accuses Wyatt staff of abusing and medically neglecting Ng.

A message was left for a lawyer representing Ng's widow.