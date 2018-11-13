Rhoden family execution-style murders: 4 family members arrested in 2016 Ohio killings

Four members of a family have been arrested in connection with the brutal, execution-style murders of seven adults and one teen at a home in Ohio in 2016, the state's attorney general announced Tuesday.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the suspects, a husband, wife, and their two adult sons, were arrested in connection with the Rhoden family murders.

"Following an extensive investigation by my office’s #OhioBCI and the #PikeCounty Sheriff’s Office, we have arrested four people accused of the murders of eight people in Pike County on April 22, 2016," DeWine said on Twitter.

The Ohio A.G. release identified the suspects as George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, and sons George Wagner IV and Edward "Jake" Wagner.

The Wagners had "close business and family relations" with the Rhoden family before the April 2016 murders, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The killings in Piketon, located 70 miles south of Columbus, sparked the largest homicide investigation in Ohio history.

Autopsy reports released earlier this year revealed how brutal the massacre was, and how one of the victims tried to fight back.

The report in September revealed Christopher Rhoden Sr., the father of the teenager and two others killed that day, was shot nine times and it noted that his body was decomposed “more than all the others.” He appeared to have suffered a defensive wound to his right forearm and that another bullet went through a door before hitting him, the Enquirer reported at the time. His body was found in the back bedroom of a trailer.

Gary Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s cousin, was also found dead in the same trailer, according to the newspaper. The report indicated a gun was pressed to his head, according to the newspaper.

Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden, 38; and their three children Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Hanna Rhoden, 19; and Chris Rhoden, Jr., 16, were killed in the slayings. Clarence’s Rhoden’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20, was also murdered.

Heavily redacted versions of the reports showed all but one of the victims was shot multiple times in the head. Information on bullet types were not released. Toxicology results were also blacked out. Kenneth Rhoden was found dead in a camper three miles from where Christopher Rhoden Sr. was shot dead, according to the Enquirer. He died of a single gunshot to his right eye.

DeWine has previously said that Christopher Rhoden Sr. had “a large-scale marijuana growing operation," sparking speculation that the killings were drug-related. Additional details were to be announced by a news conference on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.