Rescuers reach Girl Scout group after 2 struck by lightning

A rescue crew in northern Minnesota reached a group of Girl Scouts early Saturday after two members of the group had been struck by lightning.

The group of nine, which included one adult guide, was on an island in Knife Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the Associated Press reported.

All members of the group were said to be “awake, alert and able to move without assistance,” the report said. At least two of the girls had suffered unspecified "serious" injuries, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

The scouts were between ages 15 and 18. They were being assisted by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the AP reported.

Gov. Tim Walz was alerted about the situation and was monitoring developments, the report said.

In June one Girl Scout was killed and three more were injured when a tree toppled over at a campsite in Indiana.

