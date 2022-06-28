Republican primary runoff will decide challenger of US Rep. Bernie Thompson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two military veterans are competing in a Republican primary runoff in a western Mississippi congressional district.

The 2nd District race is between Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers. The winner will advance to the November general election to face Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and chairman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thompson has been in Congress since winning a 1993 special election. The 2nd District now encompasses most of western Mississippi and much of the metro Jackson area.

Flowers lost to Thompson in 2020 and now says Thompson "is trying to intimidate American patriots" with the Jan. 6 investigation.

Eller has campaigned on free enterprise and limited government.