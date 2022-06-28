Expand / Collapse search
Republican primary runoff will decide challenger of US Rep. Bernie Thompson

Republican candidates are Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers, two military veterans

Associated Press
Two military veterans are competing in a Republican primary runoff in a western Mississippi congressional district.

The 2nd District race is between Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers. The winner will advance to the November general election to face Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and chairman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR, INVOLVED IN SCOTUS SUIT, BLASTS BLUE STATES SEEKING TO BE 'ABORTION OASES' IF ROE NIXED

Thompson has been in Congress since winning a 1993 special election. The 2nd District now encompasses most of western Mississippi and much of the metro Jackson area.

The 2nd district of Mississippi is currently in the middle of their Republican primaries.

Flowers lost to Thompson in 2020 and now says Thompson "is trying to intimidate American patriots" with the Jan. 6 investigation.

MISSISSIPPI EX-PARAMEDIC SENTENCED FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING PATIENTS IN AMBULANCE

Eller has campaigned on free enterprise and limited government.