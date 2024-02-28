Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.

Remains found in truck at bottom of Alabama lake confirmed to be man missing since 2013

Oscar Lewis King was 74 years old when he drove off an Alabama boat ramp

Associated Press
Published
close
New York man drives truck into ocean at popular Florida beach Video

New York man drives truck into ocean at popular Florida beach

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Jason Brzuszkiewicz drove around a closed gate marked "Do Not Enter" and accessed the beach in New Smyrna Beach in Florida. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Human remains recovered from a truck in an east Alabama lake have been confirmed to be those of a 74-year-old man who disappeared more than a decade ago.

Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald, along with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, positively identified the remains pulled from Weiss Lake on Friday as Oscar Lewis King, al.com reported.

"It appears King accidentally drove into the water off the boat ramp located at Chesnut Bay Resort near Leesburg,’’ Sheriff Jeff Shaver said Tuesday.

TEXAS AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY BODY FOUND IN 1986, PARTIALLY SUBMERGED IN LAKE WITH CINDER BLOCKS

Foul play is not suspected in King’s death, authorities said.

Alabama News

Human remains found in a truck that sunk in Weiss Lake near Leesburg, Alabama, were confirmed to belong to Oscar Lewis King, who went missing more than ten years ago.

"We are thankful that the case is now resolved, and the family can gain closure in knowing what happened," Shaver said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The remains were discovered Feb. 23 inside the Dodge Dakota truck registered to King, who lived in Centre at the time of his disappearance.

A fisherman reported what he thought was a vehicle in the lake when law enforcement officers began looking for the truck. King’s remains were found inside the vehicle. He had been reported missing Dec. 2, 2013.