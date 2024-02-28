Remains found in truck at bottom of Alabama lake confirmed to be man missing since 2013

Human remains recovered from a truck in an east Alabama lake have been confirmed to be those of a 74-year-old man who disappeared more than a decade ago.

Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald, along with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, positively identified the remains pulled from Weiss Lake on Friday as Oscar Lewis King, al.com reported.

"It appears King accidentally drove into the water off the boat ramp located at Chesnut Bay Resort near Leesburg,’’ Sheriff Jeff Shaver said Tuesday.

Foul play is not suspected in King’s death, authorities said.

"We are thankful that the case is now resolved, and the family can gain closure in knowing what happened," Shaver said.

The remains were discovered Feb. 23 inside the Dodge Dakota truck registered to King, who lived in Centre at the time of his disappearance.

A fisherman reported what he thought was a vehicle in the lake when law enforcement officers began looking for the truck. King’s remains were found inside the vehicle. He had been reported missing Dec. 2, 2013.