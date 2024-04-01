Refinery fire in Texas Panhandle injures 2

Two employees of Phillips 66 were injured in a fire at one of the oil company's refineries in the Texas Panhandle on Monday, according to the company.

The fire began about 11:20 a.m. and was extinguished by 1 p.m. after emergency management officials and the Borger Fire Department were notified, according to a statement by Phillips spokesperson Al Ortiz.

"The situation has been stabilized, and all personnel have been accounted for," according to the statement. "The refinery continues to operate. The cause of the incident is under investigation."

The injured employees were taken to a hospital, but their condition has not been released. The extent of the fire has also not been disclosed.

Borger Emergency Management Director Jason Whisler referred questions to Phillips 66. Fire Marshal Jason Pender did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Borger is northeast of Amarillo and about 320 miles northwest of Dallas.