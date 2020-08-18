Record-breaking heat bakes West, raises wildfire danger as nearly 42 million under excessive heat warnings

A record-breaking heat wave out West shows no signs of letting up for the rest of the week.

Excessive heat warnings remain in effect on Tuesday, as heat advisories cover the desert Southwest into Southern California and run north to the Pacific Northwest.

Daytime high temperatures will reach over 110 degrees Fahrenheit, or greater, in a number of locations.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), nearly 42 million Americans are under warnings, while another 8.8 million are under advisories.

While afternoon highs are slightly cooler by late week, most of the West will see very little relief this week as temperatures remain well above average.

The prolonged high temperatures are testing utilities in California, where the state's power grid operators avoided a third day of rolling blackouts on Monday but are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer.

Continued temperatures in the triple digits have kept the threat of outages high for the remainder of the week.

The record heat across the West, including in Death Valley, which recorded 130 degrees on Sunday, is also bringing an increased risk of wildfires.

