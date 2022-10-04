Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Rain, flooding forecast across Northeast, mid-Atlantic

Florida remains warm and dry amid recovery efforts

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Floridians compare Ian's damage to a 'war zone' as recovery efforts continue Video

Floridians compare Ian's damage to a 'war zone' as recovery efforts continue

Correspondent Alexandria Hoff reports the latest on the damage left by Hurricane Ian from Fort Myers, Florida. 

A persistent coastal low will bring rain, winds and cool temperatures to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.  

The Northeast futuretrack

The Northeast futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Coastal flooding will also be an issue, with a strong onshore flow. 

Rain forecast over the next two days in the Southwest

Rain forecast over the next two days in the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up again across the Southwest and into the southern Rockies.  

Tuesday forecast highs across the U.S.

Tuesday forecast highs across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

A strong cold front will move into the Midwest on Wednesday. 

NATIONAL GUARD BRINGS SUPPLIES TO ISLANDS CUT OFF FROM FLORIDA AFTER HURRICANE IAN

Florida's forecast high temperatures on Tuesday

Florida's forecast high temperatures on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

The West Coast and Plains states are still hanging onto summertime highs.

The chance of development in the tropics

The chance of development in the tropics (Credit: Fox News)

We’re watching two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic with no imminent threat to the U.S. so far, and the weather will be dry and warm across Florida for the ongoing recovery effort.

