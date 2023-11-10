Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican dentist fatally shoots patient he claims attacked him

Disgruntled patient, 41, allegedly attacked dentist, secretary over recent dental work

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A surgical dentist in Puerto Rico fatally shot a patient who entered his office Friday and allegedly assaulted the dentist and his secretary, police said.

PUERTO RICAN MAN SENTENCED TO 7 YEARS IN PRISON FOR DECADES OF DOGFIGHTING

The 41-year-old victim was reportedly upset about recent dental work he had done, a police statement said.

FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Ricos Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricos governor is pushing ahead with his top campaign promise of trying to convert the U.S. territory into a state, holding a Sunday June 11, 2017, referendum to let voters send a message to Congress. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Ricos Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

The incident occurred in the north coastal town of Manati, which is west of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico.

No further details were immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the case was under investigation and no charges had been filed.