Public memorial to be held in California for abandoned baby found dead

A planned public memorial will reportedly be held for a newborn girl found dead in an isolated section of a California park two months ago.

The identity of the mother who abandoned her dead daughter in Roseville’s Saugstad Park remains unknown weeks after the gruesome discovery on July 8, Fox40.com reports.

“The discovery could have happened within three days of the actual birth itself,” Roseville Police Department Det. Sgt. Darin DeFreece. “We’ve talked to pretty much every single homeless person in that area and got a lot of tips initially, and that was great. We’ve gone through all those tips and discounted the majority of them.”

Final toxicology reports and DNA testing that could potentially tie the girl to someone in California’s criminal databases are still months away, but investigators are also probing a blanket found with the child inside a cardboard diaper box.

For now, however, authorities are pleased the baby’s story won’t end with abandonment.

“Nobody should he buried outside in an unmarked grave,” said DeFreece.

A memorial has been planned for Sept. 18 at Auburn Public Cemetery. Anyone with additional information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.