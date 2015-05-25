Provocative ads featuring Hitler, Arab leader to appear on Philadelphia buses

Provocative ads showing a photograph of Adolf Hitler with a former Arab leader are to begin appearing on Philadelphia transit buses.

A federal judge last month ordered the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority to accept the ads. The agency said last week it wouldn't appeal.

The pro-Israel American Freedom Defense Initiative's ads appearing Wednesday carry the tagline: "Jew Hatred: It's in the Quran."

Mayor Michael Nutter attended a rally against the ads Tuesday. Religious leaders encouraged unity and peaceful protest.

The Interfaith Center of Greater Philadelphia says it'll run its own ad "Dare to Understand" ad campaign that promotes mutual understanding, respect and tolerance.

The ads will appear on 84 buses. One features a 1941 photograph of Hitler and supporter Hajj Amin al-Husseini, a Palestinian Arab nationalist.