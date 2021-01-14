Protesters target Portland lawmaker's home after voting against defunding police

A Portland city commissioner said this week that far-left protesters have vandalized his home at least seven times since late October for his vote against defunding the police.

Dan Ryan told The Oregonian that the latest incident happened over the weekend. He said such acts will not allow him to "actively and compassionately" listen to protesters’ demands.

Ryan joined the City Council last summer when the city – like other major metropolitan areas – was experiencing unrest due to anti-police protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The city slashed the police’s budget in June by more than $15 million and proponents of defunding the police had hoped that Ryan would vote on another measure pushed by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to slash an additional $18 million.

The night of the vote in early November, protesters marched to his home in North Portland and damaged his property, The Oregonian reported. Others threatened a recall campaign against Ryan.

Ryan is merely one of several public officials in Portland who have been confronted – sometimes violently – by far-left protesters ill at ease with their policies on law enforcement.

Last week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was accosted and allegedly punched by protesters while he was out dining. The mayor did not press charges and no arrests were made.