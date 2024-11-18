Prosecution to show Laken Riley 'fought' for her life against illegal immigrant suspect and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Prosecution to show Laken Riley 'fought' for her life against illegal immigrant suspect.

2. Democrats face ultimatum over 'counting illegal votes.’

3. Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy after failed merger.

MAJOR HEADLINES

PUSHING PRIORITIES – President-elect Trump’s promises could be fast-tracked through a legislative maneuver. Continue reading ...

POWER PLAYER – Meet the mystery man sitting next to President-elect Trump at UFC fight. Continue reading …

THAT'S RICH – Oprah town hall reportedly cost Harris campaign more than double what was claimed. Continue reading …

OFF AIR – Trump’s FCC pick vows to target agency’s second-highest 'woke' goal in first move. Continue reading …

‘LOST’ IN THE WILDERNESS – MSNBC host paints a bleak picture for Dems after Trump's sweeping victory. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CLEANING HOUSE – Pentagon bracing for sweeping changes after Trump nominates Pete Hegseth for secretary. Continue reading …

HARD TRUTHS – Fetterman has blunt message for Dems 'having meltdowns' over every Trump move. Continue reading …

READY TO RETURN? – Ben Carson responds to rumors about rejoining the Trump administration. Continue reading …

SEEING RED – China's Xi sends message to incoming Trump admin during meeting with Biden. Continue reading ...

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BATTLE OVER BREAKFAST – NYT's puzzling 'fact-check' on claim RFK Jr takes an unexpected turn. Continue reading ...

ARE YOU READY FOR IT? – Did Taylor Swift's endorsement of VP Harris move the needle in the 2024 election? Continue reading ...

'DIRTY LITTLE SECRET' – Vivek Ramaswamy exposes government spending as DOGE aims to clean house. Continue reading …

CAUGHT IN THE CROSSHAIRS – Gun instructor says Facebook, Instagram are unfairly shadow-banning him. He's not alone. Continue reading …

OPINION

ERIC JOHNSON – My switch to the GOP last year should have been a wake-up call for Dems. Continue reading …

KEN MARTIN – I’m a DNC vice chair, here’s how Democrats reconnect with voters. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CROSSING THE LINE – Former employee slams FEMA after official told workers to avoid homes with Trump signs. Continue reading ...

SURGE OR SLUMP? – Major bank projects how the economy will grow under Trump administration. Continue reading ...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday traditions, foods, travel spots and more. Take the quiz …

NINE TIMES SECOND LINE – Popular parade turns deadly after separate shootings leave two dead, 10 injured. Continue reading ...

POWER MEAL – A hot dog lunch may have altered the course of history. See video …

WATCH

RET. U.S. ARMY LT. COL. ROBERT MAGINNIS - Biden allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with US-supplied weapons will 'enrage' Putin. See video …

SEN. MARKWAYNE MULLIN – Lawmaker defends President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks and hits back at the media. See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













