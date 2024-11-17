Jen Psaki says Democrats are lost in the 'wilderness' without a 'clear leader' after Trump's victory

MSNBC host Jen Psaki said the Democratic Party is lost in the "wilderness" and without a leader after Kamala Harris' stunning defeat to President-elect Donald Trump.

In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, Psaki was asked how Democrats regain their footing and begin to "chart their path forward" after losing the White House, Senate and House of Representatives.

"Look, I think Democrats are in the wilderness, as you just said before, there is no clear leader of the party. Joe Biden is going to be out of office shortly. Kamala Harris just lost the election. There are a lot of governors and other people who might emerge maybe that we don’t know about yet, but there is no clear leader of the party right now," she said.

JEN PSAKI HITS BACK AT LEFT'S RACIST BLAME GAME FOR HARRIS' LOSS: ‘THAT’S NOT HOW DEMOCRACY WORKS'

The former White House press secretary said Harris' loss offers an opportunity for emerging Democratic leaders to "seize the mantle" and take charge of a party still reeling from a series of devastating election defeats.

"That, to me is an opportunity because people have to decide. Nobody’s given it, right. You seize the mantle, or you don’t," Psaki said. "Are you going to be the person who decides who’s the right person to stand up against Trump? Or are you going to be the person who brings the country together? Are you going to be the person who talks about the economy and in ways that people understand? There are lots of ways to do it. I don’t know who’s going to emerge, but that’s the moment we’re in right now."

PSAKI ADMITS DEMS MADE A MISTAKE BY TRYING TO REACH NEVER-TRUMP VOTERS AND IGNORING DISAFFECTED DEMOCRATS

Democrats continue to point fingers and play the blame game in their post-election analysis of why Harris lost. In a recent appearance on MSNBC, Psaki blamed the party for over-relying on "never-Trump" Republicans, arguing that they should've made more of an effort to reach disaffected Democratic voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also blamed Democrats for a "huge misread" on how important the abortion issue was to millions of Americans in the country who ended up voting for Trump and urged her party to be "sober about" the reality that many voters who traditionally supported Democrats didn't turn out to support Harris on Election Day.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.