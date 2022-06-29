Professional athletes honor Jared Bridegan on what would have been his 34th birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of family friends – including a trio of current and former NFL football players -- honored slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan on what would have been his 34th birthday.

Former San Francisco 49er Corbin Kaufusi, former LA Ram Braden Brown and Philadelphia Eagle Britain Covey were among those who dedicated their workouts Wednesday to the father of four and sent in photos for a moving tribute posted on LinkedIn.

"Today, my brother Jared should be celebrating his 34th birthday," wrote the victim's brother, Adam Bridegan, who organized the online memorial. "Instead, we are mourning his loss with unabated pain and fear."

Jared Bridegan was shot to death Feb. 16 in north Florida, in front of his 2-year-old daughter, Bexley, who was strapped in her car seat, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

FLORIDA EX-WIFE OF SLAIN MICROSOFT EXEC ALLEGEDLY WANTED TO SHUT HIM UP:' TATTOO STAFFER

Investigators believe he stepped out of his car to move a tire from the road when he was ambushed. He had just dropped off his twins from his prior marriage at the home of his ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez.

Bridegan had since remarried Kirsten Bridegan and the two share Bexley and 1-year-old London.

Adam Bridegan wrote that he had observed three minutes of silence to commemorate the period of time Bexley was alone in the car near her father's lifeless body before a good Samaritan stumbled on the gruesome scene and pulled her safety.

"Jared: Please know that thousands around the world are praying & fighting for justice for you," he wrote. "There is indeed strength in numbers. All of these amazing people (and many more) dedicated their workouts today to you."

FLORIDA EX-WIFE OF SLAIN MICROSOFT EXECUTIVE HIRES CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYER

Jared Bridegan's widow and Adam Bridegan have been fighting tirelessly to try to bring those responsible for his slaying to justice.

"We won't let evil triumph, Jared," Adam Bridegan wrote. "Happy Birthday, my dear brother… We love you!"

The post was accompanied by a photo montage of 20 people – including professional athletes, former President of the New York Knicks Dave Checketts, CEO of Divvy Blake Murray and other notable names.

Jared Bridegan's widow and daughters Bexley and London also honored his memory this month with their own tribute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jared was always willing to serve others, which is why I asked the public to serve in his name," Kirsten Bridegan told Fox News Digital. "Bexley, London, and I completed 34 acts of service this month leading up to what would have been his 34th birthday."