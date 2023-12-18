Pro-Palestinian supporters call for San Francisco DA to drop charges against the 'Bay Bridge 78'

A group of protesters gathered on Monday to show their support to the 78 people who were arrested after a pro-Palestine demonstration that shut down the Bay Bridge for several hours last month during rush hour traffic ahead of the APEC summit.

According to Fox 2 San Francisco, arraignments were slated to begin Monday morning for the 78 protesters who were arrested, now nicknamed the "Bay Bridge 78."

Nearly 50 people gathered outside the San Francisco Hall of Justice to show their support, many holding up Palestinian flags and a large banner saying "Biden: Ceasefire now!" could be seen behind them as they stood on the steps.

Those who gathered were calling on San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to drop the charges against the protesters and for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Members of the coalition Bay Area Labor for Palestine organized the event in support of the demonstrators.

"Bay Area Labor for Palestine is a coalition of union members and staff that have come together for three demands: a ceasefire, an end to U.S. military aid to Israel and an end to the occupation of Palestinian lands," an organizer with the group told Fox 2. "In the labor movement we live by the principal that an injury to one is an injury to all."

Bay Area Labor for Palestine was not immediately available for comment.

