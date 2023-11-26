Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

Pro-Palestinian protesters block Manhattan bridge, backing up traffic, demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked Manhattan Bridge in New York City.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Brooklyn protestors gather in Brooklyn to show support for Palestine amid war with Israel Video

Brooklyn protestors gather in Brooklyn to show support for Palestine amid war with Israel

Hundreds of New York City demonstrators gathered in Brooklyn to show support for Palestine as Hamas terrorists' war with Israel enters its second month. (Source: Peter Gerber)

Hundreds of Pro-Palenstinian protestors shut down the Manhattan Bridge in both directions, demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, during one of the busiest travel days of the year.  

On Sunday, the group blocked off the Manhattan bridge, causing a nightmare for drivers as traffic came to a complete stand still in both directions as New Yorkers were traveling home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I support their protest, I think, but I don't think blocking the bridge would be a good idea," a man on the bridge told Fox 5 New York.

Loud honking and yelling could be heard as cars piled up on the bridge, according to reports. 

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS DISRUPT MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE IN NEW YORK CITY

Protestors block Manhattan Bridge

Pro-Palestine protesters demanding a Gaza ceasefire block the Manhattan Bridge in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York City on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The NYPD said several people were arrested and the bridge later reopened.

A New York police spokesperson was not immediately available to provide an exact number of how many people were arrested.

HUGE CROWD FILLS STREETS OF LONDON IN MARCH AGAINST ANTISEMITISM, SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

Protestors block Manhattan Bridge

UNITED STATES -November 26: Pro-Palestine protesters demanding a Gaza ceasefire block the Manhattan Bridge in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York City on Sunday, November 26, 2023.  (Photo by Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was extended on Monday as the militants freed 11 more hostages.

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS DISRUPT BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING TO CALL FOR PALESTINIAN UPRISING: 'INTIFADA REVOLUTION'

Protestors block Manhattan Bridge

UNITED STATES -November 26: Pro-Palestine protesters demanding a Gaza ceasefire block the Manhattan Bridge in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York City on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Most hostages released so far were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP