Pro-Palestinian protesters block Manhattan bridge, backing up traffic, demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds of Pro-Palenstinian protestors shut down the Manhattan Bridge in both directions, demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

On Sunday, the group blocked off the Manhattan bridge, causing a nightmare for drivers as traffic came to a complete stand still in both directions as New Yorkers were traveling home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I support their protest, I think, but I don't think blocking the bridge would be a good idea," a man on the bridge told Fox 5 New York.

Loud honking and yelling could be heard as cars piled up on the bridge, according to reports.

The NYPD said several people were arrested and the bridge later reopened.

A New York police spokesperson was not immediately available to provide an exact number of how many people were arrested.

The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was extended on Monday as the militants freed 11 more hostages.

Most hostages released so far were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt.

