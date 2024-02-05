Pro-Palestinian protestors arrested at Pennsylvania capitol, call on state to stop buying Israeli bonds

Pennsylvania police arrested over 120 people at the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg on Monday, who were protesting the state’s investments in Israeli bonds, accusing the Israeli leaders of genocide.

Capitol Police falls under the Department of General Services, which said details including the number of arrests and charges, were still being gathered.

The protest was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, the Philly Palestine Coalition and the Pennsylvania Council on American-Islamic Relations, and organizers said some of those who were arrested were cited for failing to disperse, then released a short time later, The Associated Press reported.

Many of the protesters who first met outside the Capitol before moving to the Rotunda later in the day, were wearing T-shirts that read, "Divest from Genocide."

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS CLASS WITH NYPD OFFICERS IN FIERY SCUFFLE THAT LED TO ARRESTS: ‘NYPD, BURN IN HELL’

During the protests, the participants clapped and chanted, as they aimed their messages at the state Treasury Department for investing in Israeli bonds.

FOX 43 in York, Pennsylvania reported the protesters held signs such as "Divide from Genocide, Invest in Pennsylvania," calling for the state to reinvest money put toward Israeli bonds into healthcare, housing, schools and climate initiatives.

The station also reported that 126 people were arrested for trespassing.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who is a Republican, told Fox News Digital she supports Israel and Pennsylvania’s "long-standing tradition" of investing in Israeli bonds.

NEW YORK DAD WHO CONFRONTED ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS FELT LIKE 'HOSTAGE' IN PRO-PALESTINIAN TRAFFIC JAM

"State Treasurers from both political parties have proudly invested in Israel Bonds for more than 30 years," she said. "Israel is America’s greatest ally in the Middle East. After the horrific and deadly attacks perpetrated against Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas, I unequivocally stand in solidarity with our ally.

"Put simply: If Hamas stopped fighting today, there would be no more war," Garrity added. "If Israel stopped fighting today, there would be no more Israel."

According to Garrity’s office, Pennsylvania has $56.4 million invested in Israeli bonds, which includes $20 million that was invested after the deadly invasion of Israel by Hamas-led terrorists.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pennsylvania also has about $8 million in other securities based in Israel.

Combined, Garrity’s office added, the investments represent about 0.14% of the funds directly managed by the state treasurer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.