Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt traffic across DC

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed Washington, D.C., and disrupted traffic across the city on Thursday morning.

The demonstrators marched along the 400 block of North Capitol Street NW. Police stopped the protesters from marching in the direction of the Capitol. Protesters were also reported at Union Station.

The protesters could be heard on video chanting, "From Palestine to the Philippines! Stop the U.S. war machine! We will free Palestine!" U.S. Capitol police are seen blocking the street to the Capitol.

The organizers of the protest wrote on social media that "we need to ramp up the pressure against the Biden Administration, Congress, and the whole U.S. government," and claimed the parties were directly responsible for what it called "Israel’s genocidal violence in Gaza."

PRO-PALESTINIAN CARAVAN SNARLS NEW YORK TRAFFIC AROUND JFK, LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

Palestinian supporters have demonstrated in cities across the country in recent months, blocking traffic on roads and bridges and even attempting to disrupt the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

AMERICAN FLAG TORCHED DURING NYC PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATIONS

Last week, pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City set an American flag on fire while clashing with police.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Capitol was swarmed with pro-Palestinian protesters last month when groups gathered outside the White House. Some demonstrators damaged security fencing and hurled objects at police.

Fox News' Lillian LeCroy contributed to this report.