Prisoner on the loose after escaping New York City jail

A New York prisoner is on the loose after he escaped custody from a floating jail known as "The Barge" in the Bronx.

"Our Correction Intelligence Bureau immediately began working around-the-clock with our law enforcement partners at multiple levels. No escape from our facilities is ever acceptable and we are taking every step to locate and return this individual to custody," Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne told Fox News.

Police said the man, identified as 30-year-old David Mordukhaev, was being held in the Vernon C. Bain Correction Center and was able to escape early Saturday morning, allegedly through a window. The facility is currently on lockdown.

New York City booking records show Mordukhaev was arrested last August and charged with robbery in the first degree. He is described as being a white male who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

When trying to confirm Mordukhaev's criminal history, the correctional facility said they were "not at liberty to say."

ILLINOIS TOWN LOCKS DOWN AFTER 4 INMATES ESCAPE JAIL

The inmate reportedly stripped his department of corrections-issued clothing before escaping.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A thorough investigation into how this occurred is underway to ensure that this does not happen again, and disciplinary action, if warranted, will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation," Thorne added.